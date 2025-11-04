This senior politician had called Bihar 'chhota-mota' state

09:09





He also called out Kharge's "helplessness" by saying "two elderly leaders (Mallikarjun Kharge and Lalu Yadav) are victims of the indiscipline and helplessness of their respective parties' so-called young leaders (Priyank Kharge and Tejashwi Yadav)."





Speaking at a press conference in Patna, BJP MP said, "Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge once referred to Bihar as a 'Chhota-mota' state. Bihar has played a vibrant and historical role in Indian politics since ancient times. We welcome him here and also feel his helplessness."





Trivedi went on to mock Kharge's authority within his own party, saying, "He (Kharge) is the National President of a party where, despite holding the position of President and Leader of Opposition, when asked about leadership in his own state, Karnataka, he said the high command will decide. This clearly means the President is not the high command."





"Here he is talking about supporting Tejashwi Yadav, a leader who has removed his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, from the photo, even when he is the national president. A president is without a high command, and the national president is missing from posters," BJP MP added. Drawing a parallel between the Congress and the RJD, Trivedi said, "Two elderly leaders are victims of the indiscipline and helplessness of their respective parties' so-called young leaders. We have full sympathy for them. But the people of Bihar understand the reality." -- ANI

