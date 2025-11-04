Tejashwi still a child, needs a rattle: Tej Pratap

15:32





Tej Pratap was responding to a question related to the poll campaign in Mahua of Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial nominee. The JJD chief further said that considering that Tejashwi had campaigned in his constituency he will in turn go to Raghopur from where Tejashwi was contesting.





"Bachaa hai, chunaav baad usko jhunjhuna pakdayenge. ... If he goes to our area, we'll go to his area too. Then we'll go to Raghopur," Tej Pratp Yadav told reporters. Tej Pratap filed his nomination on October 16 from Mahua constituency.





On October 13, JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the State assembly elections, slated to be held in two phases. Yesterday, Tej Pratap Yadav took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the Congress MP should become a "rasoiya" (cook), rather than a politician. "Rahul Gandhi's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution. He'll spend his entire life fishing. The country will be plunged into darkness... 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna, unko toh rasoiya hona chaiye tha'. Why did he become a politician?" Tej Pratap told reporters.





Janshakti Janata Dal chief remarks follow in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Begusarai where the Congress MP jumped into a pond and participated in traditional fish catching exercise. -- ANI

