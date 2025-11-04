HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Record early voting surge boosts Mamdani's chances in mayoral race

Tue, 04 November 2025
11:28
New York City witnessed record-breaking voter enthusiasm during the latest election cycle, with more than 735,000 ballots cast during the nine days of early voting, Fox News reported. 

According to the New York City Board of Elections, Sunday alone saw a historic turnout of 151,212 early voters, the highest single-day total ever recorded in the city's history. Officials said this marks the largest early voting turnout for a non-presidential election year and is nearly four times higher than the early vote count during the 2021 mayoral race. 

Brooklyn led all boroughs in early voter turnout, followed by Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, according to Fox News. Political observers said the record-setting participation underscores the heightened engagement among New Yorkers this election cycle. 

"It's also telling you the high level of voter interest," one analyst told Fox News, noting that this is the first time since 1969 that three major candidates have appeared on the ballot in a mayoral race. Demographic data from the city's Board of Elections revealed that more than half of early voters are under the age of 55, indicating a generational shift that could benefit younger candidates such as Zohran Mamdani, who continues to lead in most polls. Meena Bose, Professor of Presidential Studies at Hofstra University, said the early voting numbers signal "historic engagement" among the city's electorate. 

"We certainly see turnout is roughly two-thirds of what the total turnout was in June, so that's significant," Bose said. -- ANI

