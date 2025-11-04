'Rahul Gandhi's impact in Bihar is a big zero'

12:32





Speaking to ANI in Patna, Sinha said, "Rahul Gandhi's impact in the Bihar polls is a big zero. You will get to see soon after the election completes in Bihar, he will leave the country and go abroad to abuse India."





Responding to questions about whether the Prime Minister's rallies in Arrah and Nawada could influence the election outcome, Sinha said that the enthusiasm witnessed at these events reflects the people's faith in the developmental work carried out by the Modi-Nitish alliance.





"You can't have just rallies as the criteria. The public is expressing its faith in all the work done by Modi ji and Nitish ji together. We have faith that the public will again elect the NDA government," Sinha told ANI.





On the BJP's prospects in the upcoming polls, he added, "This time we will witness an unprecedented result in our favour in Shahabad and Magadh region. The kind of response and energy we are seeing at the PM's rallies, and the atmosphere in Arrah, suggest we will get a good result in our favour."





In the run-up to the 2025 elections, Bihar is witnessing a main contest between the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, and LJP (RV), and the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, VIP, and left parties. -- ANI

