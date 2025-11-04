HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Rahul Gandhi's impact in Bihar is a big zero'

Tue, 04 November 2025
Share:
12:32
image
Expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rituraj Sinha on Tuesday hit out at Opposition's Mahagathbandha alliances, asserting that the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the election is "shoony" (big zero) in the state. 

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Sinha said, "Rahul Gandhi's impact in the Bihar polls is a big zero. You will get to see soon after the election completes in Bihar, he will leave the country and go abroad to abuse India."

Responding to questions about whether the Prime Minister's rallies in Arrah and Nawada could influence the election outcome, Sinha said that the enthusiasm witnessed at these events reflects the people's faith in the developmental work carried out by the Modi-Nitish alliance. 

"You can't have just rallies as the criteria. The public is expressing its faith in all the work done by Modi ji and Nitish ji together. We have faith that the public will again elect the NDA government," Sinha told ANI. 

On the BJP's prospects in the upcoming polls, he added, "This time we will witness an unprecedented result in our favour in Shahabad and Magadh region. The kind of response and energy we are seeing at the PM's rallies, and the atmosphere in Arrah, suggest we will get a good result in our favour." 

In the run-up to the 2025 elections, Bihar is witnessing a main contest between the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, and LJP (RV), and the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, VIP, and left parties. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Rahul Gandhi's impact in Bihar is a big zero'
LIVE! 'Rahul Gandhi's impact in Bihar is a big zero'

Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?
Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?

If women voters are mobilised in big numbers to the voting booths on November 6 and 11 by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, then it will be quite difficult for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan to defeat the incumbent government, points out...

Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops
Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Tejashwi also announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP.

How Zohran Mamdani Went From 1% To Frontrunner
How Zohran Mamdani Went From 1% To Frontrunner

What an achievement it will be if a young Gujarati-Punjabi man is able to give the most powerful nation in the world a new direction, asserts Aakar Patel.

Scare on Akasa Air flight as pax tries to open emergency exit
Scare on Akasa Air flight as pax tries to open emergency exit

A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after allegedly attempting to open the aircraft's emergency exit before takeoff.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO