PK wants to know Tejashwi's post-retirement plans

16:31





Criticising the poll promises made by the RJD leader, the JSP founder was campaigning in Bhojpur for party candidate. "Tejashwi Yadav should tell us what he would do post-retirement. He is losing elections. He is saying anything," Kishor told ANI.





Addressing a press conference today on the final day of election campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in the State, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had reiterated that if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power, it will transfer Rs 30,000 into the accounts of women under the proposed 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'.





Yadav said, "Multiple women are excited for the Maa Behen Maan Yojana we had announced, saying that they will get economic relief in this time of inflation. So we want to say that on the demands of our mothers and sisters, our government will be formed. We all know Makar Sankranti is also coming, it is a new year for people. It happens on January 14, we will form the government, and under the Maa Behen Maan yojana, we will deposit Rs 30,000 in the accounts of women, covering for the whole year."





The RJD leader added, "In this time of inflation, they will get some economic relief. For five years, one will get Rs 1.5 lakh and for one year, Rs 30,000, which will be given on January 14." -- ANI

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took aim at the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav mocking him for making 'tall' poll promises stating that the latter is bound for electoral loss in upcoming Bihar Assembly poll and thus should announce his post-retirement plans.