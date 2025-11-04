HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pine Labs Trims IPO Size

Tue, 04 November 2025
Share:
13:11
image
Fintech firm Pine Labs has reduced the size of its upcoming IPO as existing shareholders opted to sell a smaller portion of their stake at the set price band, and the company decided to lower its net proceeds to manage debt in light of its current financial position, CEO  Amrish Rau said.

Earlier, the company was planning to raise Rs 2,600 crore through the fresh issue. This has been pared down to Rs 2,080 crore.

The number of shares in the offer for sale (OFS) was reduced from 147.8 million to 82.3 million shares.

The fintech firm has priced its IPO between Rs 210 and Rs 221 per share.

The IPO will open for subscription on November 7 and close on November 11. Bidding for anchor investors will be open on November 6.At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 25,377 crore.

The Rs 3,900 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,080 crore and an OFS of up to Rs 1,819 crore.

"As far as the primary is concerned, we decided to reduce some of the components related to debt reduction. Our financial position improved dramatically. We felt that we don't need to dilute and then pay off that debt, so we reduced the component which we are raising to pay off the debt," Rau told Business Standard.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment of certain borrowings, investment in certain of its subsidiaries, investment in IT assets, expenditure on cloud infrastructure, procurement of digital checkout points, and technology development initiatives.

The company will now allocate Rs 532 crore towards debt repayment, down from Rs 870 crore earlier. Rau indicated that this reduction aligns with the company's intention to avoid dilution for debt servicing.

-- Ajinkya Kawale & Sundar Sethuraman, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a single corruption case against Nitish: Rajnath
LIVE! Not a single corruption case against Nitish: Rajnath

Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?
Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?

If women voters are mobilised in big numbers to the voting booths on November 6 and 11 by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, then it will be quite difficult for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan to defeat the incumbent government, points out...

'Khatron ke...': How BJP, Cong reacted to Tharoor's remarks
'Khatron ke...': How BJP, Cong reacted to Tharoor's remarks

The Congress claimed that dynastic politics exists across party lines and also hailed the Nehru-Gandhi family's leadership.

Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops
Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Tejashwi also announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP.

'Haq Is Not A Film On Shah Bano'
'Haq Is Not A Film On Shah Bano'

'My Muslim friends have loved the film; they've told me how difficult it has been for them in the last 10 years, to have been portrayed as either Aurangzeb or Khilji.''Emraan Hashmi's father couldn't stop weeping after he saw it.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO