HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not a single corruption case against Nitish: Rajnath

Tue, 04 November 2025
Share:
13:13
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday claimed that there is not a single corruption case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and asserted that only the NDA can make the state 'viksit' (developed).

Addressing an election rally in Vaishali district, Singh claimed that INDIA bloc leaders were lying about their poll promise of giving government jobs to one member of every family, if voted to power, and questioned as to where they would get the requisite money. 

"During the UPA regime, the Centre gave only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, whereas the Modi government has released Rs 15 lakh crore to the eastern state in 10 years," Singh claimed. "Only NDA can think of further developing Bihar... Vote for NDA, not for 'jungle raj'," he said. 

The Indian economy was in the 11th position, but due to steps taken by the Modi government, it is in the fifth position now and will soon take the third spot, he added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a single corruption case against Nitish: Rajnath
LIVE! Not a single corruption case against Nitish: Rajnath

Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?
Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?

If women voters are mobilised in big numbers to the voting booths on November 6 and 11 by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, then it will be quite difficult for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan to defeat the incumbent government, points out...

'Khatron ke...': How BJP, Cong reacted to Tharoor's remarks
'Khatron ke...': How BJP, Cong reacted to Tharoor's remarks

The Congress claimed that dynastic politics exists across party lines and also hailed the Nehru-Gandhi family's leadership.

Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops
Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Tejashwi also announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP.

'Haq Is Not A Film On Shah Bano'
'Haq Is Not A Film On Shah Bano'

'My Muslim friends have loved the film; they've told me how difficult it has been for them in the last 10 years, to have been portrayed as either Aurangzeb or Khilji.''Emraan Hashmi's father couldn't stop weeping after he saw it.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO