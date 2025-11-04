HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitish in CM's chair, post not vacant: Shah

Tue, 04 November 2025
14:59
Reiterating his stance on no leadership change in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Mahagathbandhan, emphasising that neither the CM post in Patna is vacant, nor the PM's seat in New Delhi. 

He accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of prioritising their family, stating that they want to make their son the Chief Minister and Prime Minister. 

"Lalu-Rabri want to make their son the Chief Minister, and Sonia ji wants to make her son the Prime Minister. I want to tell both of them that neither Lalu's son will become the Chief Minister, nor will Sonia Gandhi's son become the Prime Minister. In Bihar, Nitish ji is on the Chief Minister's chair, and in Delhi, Modi ji is on the Prime Minister's chair," Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering in Motihari. 

He further announced that the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi would be increased, stressing that it would be increased to Rs 9000 from Rs 6000.

"Modi ji provides Rs 6,000 in assistance amount to farmers every year under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. After the NDA government is formed in Bihar, this amount will be increased to Rs 9,000," he said. Shah also lauded the Union Government's commitment to ensuring farmer welfare, noting the increase in the Minimum Support Price of paddy, maize, and wheat crops. 

"The Modi government has set the MSP for paddy at Rs 2,369, for maize at Rs 2,400, and for wheat at Rs 2,600. The Modi government has also undertaken the task of procuring maize, paddy, and wheat at MSP for the farmers of Bihar," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also slammed Lalu Yadav's regime, stressing that his theory was not to build roads in the state, so that police cannot reach criminals; however, in the current NDA government, the roads are being built, through which the police are selectively sending the "jangalraj" criminals to jail. 

"Lalu Ji's theory was that if roads are built in Bihar, the police will reach you. We have also built the roads, and now the same police are selectively sending the jungle raj people to jail," he said. He also cautioned about the return of Lalu Yadav's "jungleraj", noting that it may resurface if the National Democratic Alliance government is not re-elected to power.

"Lalu Ji's same jungle raj is coming back again, disguised with changed clothes, faces, and appearances. If a mistake happens on the 6th, then kidnapping, ransom, and jungle raj will return. In the last 20 years, Nitish Babu has ended the jungle raj. Now, under the leadership of Nitish Bhai and Modi Ji, the time has come to make Bihar a fully developed state," Shah said. -- ANI

