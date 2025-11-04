HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'NDA will win more than 160 seats, form govt in Bihar'

Tue, 04 November 2025
14:29
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the ruling alliance will win "more than 160 seats" and form the next government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 

"We will win more than 160 seats and form a government in Bihar," Shah said in an interview with Times Now on Monday, adding, "Nitish Kumar is the CM here and Narendra Modi is the PM there. The CM's seat is not vacant, and neither is the PM's." 

Shah also hit back strongly at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bihar campaign. Reacting to Gandhi's jibe that the Prime Minister could "dance Bharat Natyam for votes" and Kharge's remark comparing Modi's campaign to a "wedding celebration," Shah said such comments "reflected the Congress's frustration". 

"When Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister, he could not reach out to the public, and the Congress made it a fashion to say that a PM should not promote. Why should the Prime Minister not promote? Elections are the celebration of democracy, and connecting with people is the duty of every leader," Shah said. 

He further added, "Every time, the Congress has used abusive language against Modi ji, be it Mani Shankar Aiyar or others, and every time, the people of this country have responded by ensuring victory for the BJP. This time too, it will backfire." Defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, which has sparked opposition from some state governments, Shah clarified that it is a routine administrative process. 
-- ANI

