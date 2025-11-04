MP CM says his helipad dug up in Bihar, officials deny claim

21:29

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday created a flutter by claiming that 'opponents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance had dug up helipad and the road' leading to the venue of one of his rallies in poll-bound Bihar.



The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader made the remark during his public address and shared a video clip of the same on his X handle without specifying where the incident took place.



'When I came here, I was told that our opponents, who are scared of the NDA's victory, had dug up the helipad and the road. But I was undeterred and reached the spot without worrying for my life,' Yadav said.



During the day, Yadav held a road show in Patna, addressed a rally in Maner on the outskirts of the city, and another election meeting in Madhepura district.



However, the administration in both Patna and Madhepura districts denied the claim.



Speaking to PTI, Patna District Magistrate Thyagarajan S M said, "We have no information of such an incident at all. In fact, officials of the areas concerned have also not reported anything like that."



Echoing a similar view, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, told PTI, "No such incident has come to my knowledge."



When contacted, Madhepura District Magistrate Taranjot Singh told PTI, "Nothing like this happened in Madhepura during his public meeting on Monday. Heavy deployment of security personnel was made during his public address in Madhepura." -- PTI