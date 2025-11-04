Modi has a fake degree: Rahul in Bihar

20:27

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with possessing a 'fake degree', and blamed it for the latter's alleged indifference towards education.





The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha made the jibe at the PM in one of his rallies in Bihar, where he addressed three back-to-back election meetings on the final day of campaign for the first phase of assembly polls.





The Rae Bareli MP recalled that in ancient times, Nalanda was home to 'one of the best universities, seeking admission to which students from China, Japan and Korea used to make a beeline'.





"But Narendra Modi has no appreciation for such things. He possesses a degree that is fake," alleged Gandhi.





The former Congress president also said that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will build a centre of higher learning in Nalanda. -- PTI