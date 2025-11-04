HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minor held for attacking 40-yr-old woman who resisted sexual assault

Tue, 04 November 2025
A minor school-going boy has been held for attacking a 40-year-old married woman with a sharp-edged weapon and a stick after she resisted his attempts to allegedly sexually assault her in Himachal's Hamirpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman had gone to the nearby fields to cut the grass.

The 14-year-old boy, a Class 9 student, allegedly forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. When the woman refused, he allegedly attacked her with a stick and a sickle, inflicting serious injuries, the police said.

The local villagers spotted the woman lying on the ground, bleeding profusely. They immediately informed the police and rushed her to Hamirpur Medical College, which referred her to PGI, Chandigarh.

The boy has been taken into custody. The police found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime, Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Sharma said.

The police have found evidence suggesting the boy committed the act with the intention of sexually assaulting the woman.

A case under relevant sections is being registered and further investigations are underway, the ASP said.  -- PTI

