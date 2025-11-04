HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Megh' Banerji -- the scientist who created artificial rain decades ago

Tue, 04 November 2025
Share:
10:25
The Delhi govt's attempts at cloud seeding failed
The Delhi govt's attempts at cloud seeding failed
The much-talked-about artificial rainfall experiment by the Delhi government in partnership with IIT Kanpur wasn't India's first cloud-seeding attempt. A Kolkata scientist carried out a similar experiment '" with nearly 100 per cent success -- over seven decades ago.

Dr Sudhanshu Kumar Banerji, the first Indian director general of the India Meteorological Department, lovingly called 'Megh (cloud) Banerji' by his close ones, made it rain over Kolkata in 1952 with limited resources at the College of Engineering and Technology, Jadavpur.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jemimah doubles fee, endorsement inquiries surge
LIVE! Jemimah doubles fee, endorsement inquiries surge

Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops
Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Tejashwi also announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP.

TV actor gets private parts videos, obscene texts; accused held
TV actor gets private parts videos, obscene texts; accused held

The man allegedly created multiple new fake accounts and sent her obscene videos, including clips of his private parts. Despite repeated warnings, the harassment continued, she alleged.

3 arrested in Coimbatore rape case after gunfight
3 arrested in Coimbatore rape case after gunfight

All three, who were responsible for the heinous crime near the Coimbatore international airport on Sunday, were found to have been involved in criminal cases in the past, the police said on Tuesday.

B'luru shocker: Man masturbates before woman walking her dog
B'luru shocker: Man masturbates before woman walking her dog

According to the complaint filed by the victim, around 11:57 am, when she was walking her pet, suddenly when an unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, called out 'Madam' to get her attention. When she turned, he allegedly began to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO