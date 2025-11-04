'Megh' Banerji -- the scientist who created artificial rain decades ago

10:25

The Delhi govt's attempts at cloud seeding failed





Dr Sudhanshu Kumar Banerji, the first Indian director general of the India Meteorological Department, lovingly called 'Megh (cloud) Banerji' by his close ones, made it rain over Kolkata in 1952 with limited resources at the College of Engineering and Technology, Jadavpur.





The much-talked-about artificial rainfall experiment by the Delhi government in partnership with IIT Kanpur wasn't India's first cloud-seeding attempt. A Kolkata scientist carried out a similar experiment '" with nearly 100 per cent success -- over seven decades ago.