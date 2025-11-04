Meesho, Shiprocket Among 7 Firms To Get IPO Nod





On the other hand, IPO application of Vishal Nirmiti was returned by the regulator and Bombay Coated and Special Steels withdrew its application.





All seven companies, filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between May and July.





Meesho's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 4,250 crore and an offer-for-sale of 175.7 million equity shares.





Shiprocket, according to sources, is looking to raise around Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore through the public issue. -- Business Standard

Meesho and Shiprocket had filed for IPO via the confidential route.