HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meesho, Shiprocket Among 7 Firms To Get IPO Nod

Tue, 04 November 2025
Share:
14:19
image
Sebi has approved IPOs of seven companies, including Meesho, Shiprocket, Manika Plastech, Allied Engineering Works, Rajputana Stainless, Skyways Air Services, and German Green Steel and Power.

Meesho and Shiprocket had filed for IPO via the confidential route.

On the other hand, IPO application of Vishal Nirmiti was returned by the regulator and Bombay Coated and Special Steels withdrew its application.

All seven companies, filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between May and July.

Meesho's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 4,250 crore and an offer-for-sale of 175.7 million equity shares.

Shiprocket, according to sources, is looking to raise around Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore through the public issue. -- Business Standard 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM wants you to be addicted to reels so that...: Rahul
LIVE! PM wants you to be addicted to reels so that...: Rahul

Shocking! Haryana man shoots girl in broad daylight
Shocking! Haryana man shoots girl in broad daylight

Police in Faridabad are searching for a youth who allegedly shot and wounded a 17-year-old girl in broad daylight. The victim is stable and under treatment at a local hospital.

Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?
Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?

If women voters are mobilised in big numbers to the voting booths on November 6 and 11 by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, then it will be quite difficult for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan to defeat the incumbent government, points out...

'Khatron ke...': How BJP, Cong reacted to Tharoor's remarks
'Khatron ke...': How BJP, Cong reacted to Tharoor's remarks

The Congress claimed that dynastic politics exists across party lines and also hailed the Nehru-Gandhi family's leadership.

Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops
Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Tejashwi also announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO