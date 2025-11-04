HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malaysia resorts not enough: BJP on Rahul fishing in Bihar

Tue, 04 November 2025
10:50
Rahul with fishermen in Begusarai
Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was seen catching fish during his visit to Begusarai. Singh said that it seems his recent trip to Malaysia hasn't satisfied him, so even during the Bihar election tour, he couldn't resist taking a dip and catching fish. 

In a post on X on Monday, Giriraj Singh wrote, "It seems that the resorts and beaches of Malaysia haven't satiated you, so now even during the election tour in Bihar, Rahul ji couldn't hold himself back upon seeing clean water!" 

On November 2, Rahul Gandhi joined local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching ritual in Begusarai. The Congress leader, who is campaigning in the State ahead of the two-phased Assembly elections that begin on November 6, jumped into a pond and participated in the traditional practice of catching fish using hands and nets.

Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took a swipe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after he was seen catching fish during his visit to Begusarai, terming his act as mere theatrics. 

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent activities, Manjhi said, "What else can he do? He criticises India in a foreign land, he makes PM Modi's mother listen to abuses, and sometimes he calls Chhath a drama. Such a person will catch fish, what else can he do?" -- ANI

