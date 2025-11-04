HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Killed my doc wife for you: Surgeon's message to lover

Tue, 04 November 2025
12:18
Drs Mahendra and Kruthika Reddy
A Bengaluru surgeon, charged with the murder of his dermatologist wife, reportedly sent a text message to his mistress soon after the alleged crime, stating: "I killed my wife for you."

NDTV reports that authorities revealed that Dr. Mahendra Reddy, a general surgeon, communicated this message through a digital payment app. The police uncovered this message during the forensic examination of his mobile device.

The lover has been interrogated, and her testimony has been documented by law enforcement.

The woman's identity remains confidential at this time.

Dr. Reddy was taken into custody six months after he is accused of administering an overdose of an anesthetic to his wife, Dr. Kruthika Reddy, at their residence. This incident occurred on April 21, when Dr. Kruthika allegedly fell ill and was subsequently rushed to a local hospital by her husband, where she was pronounced dead.

A report from the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the presence of Propofol, a potent anesthetic, in the victim's system, indicating foul play. During their search of the couple's home, police recovered critical evidence, including a cannula set, an injection tube, and several other medical supplies.

