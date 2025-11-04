HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jews voting for Mamdani are stupid: Trump

Tue, 04 November 2025
21:59
United States President Donald Trump continued his tirade against New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday, calling him a 'self-professed Jew Hater'.

Trump has endorsed former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent candidate, for the city's top post.

'Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!' Trump said in a post on Truth Social as the nation headed to the ballots.

On election eve, Trump warned voters that New York City would be a 'complete and total economic and social disaster' and its 'survival' is at risk if Democratic candidate Mamdani won the mayoral race.

Indian-descent Mamdani, 34, born in Uganda and raised in New York City, is a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist running for Mayor.

The Democratic nominee will face off against Cuomo and the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa on the ballots.

Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose administration has been plagued by scandals, dropped out of the mayoral race in September. November 4 is election day across the US, with polls opening from 6 am to 9 pm.

The early voting period, which commenced on October 25, ended on Sunday. Mamdani, the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor and was declared victorious in June.

Mamdani, who emerged as the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election race, has promised to 'lower costs and make life easier' for New Yorkers as the city gets 'too expensive'. -- PTI

