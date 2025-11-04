HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jemimah Rodrigues doubles fee, endorsement inquiries surge

Tue, 04 November 2025
Share:
11:07
image
The members of the Indian women's cricket team have seen their brand values skyrocket, thanks to their maiden Women's World Cup triumph after defeating South Africa on Sunday. Women's cricket in India has endured many near-misses and heartbreaks, but the showdown in Navi Mumbai over the weekend healed past wounds and paved the way for unprecedented opportunities, reports NDTV 

Early reports suggest that the brand endorsement fees for Indian women's team players have already increased by 25% to 100%. According to Economic Times, players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, and others have seen their social media accounts flood with followers, some even doubling or tripling in numbers. Brand endorsement inquiries have surged, with agencies witnessing an unprecedented demand.

"Since this morning, there's been a rush of brand queries-not just new endorsements but also renegotiations, with fee increases upwards of 25-30%," said Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director of Baseline Ventures.

Jemimah Rodrigues, the cricketer who made the world take notice with her exemplary 127 not-out in the semi-final against Australia, has reportedly seen her brand value shoot up by 100%. Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW Sports, the agency that manages Jemimah, said: "We've been flooded with requests almost immediately after the match against Australia was completed. We're in conversation with brands across 10-12 categories."

As per the report, Jemimah now charges a brand endorsement fee in the range of Rs. 75 lakh to Rs. 1.5 crore, depending on the longevity of the association and deliverables.

Smriti Mandhana, the highest-paid female cricketer in the country, already endorses 16 brands, including HUL's Rexona deodorant, Nike, Hyundai, Herbalife, State Bank of India (SBI), Gulf Oil, and PNB MetLife Insurance. Through her endorsements, the 25-year-old reportedly earns Rs. 1.5-2 crore per brand.

Priya Nair, Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, was prepared to launch a full-page Surf Excel ad even before India had won the Women's World Cup final. The plan was put in place well in advance for Surf Excel's 'Daag Acche Hain' campaign and Rexona featuring Rodrigues: "The maidan belongs to every woman who shows up, stands tall, and plays her heart out."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jemimah doubles fee, endorsement inquiries surge
LIVE! Jemimah doubles fee, endorsement inquiries surge

Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops
Rs 30K for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Tejashwi also announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP.

TV actor gets private parts videos, obscene texts; accused held
TV actor gets private parts videos, obscene texts; accused held

The man allegedly created multiple new fake accounts and sent her obscene videos, including clips of his private parts. Despite repeated warnings, the harassment continued, she alleged.

3 arrested in Coimbatore rape case after gunfight
3 arrested in Coimbatore rape case after gunfight

All three, who were responsible for the heinous crime near the Coimbatore international airport on Sunday, were found to have been involved in criminal cases in the past, the police said on Tuesday.

B'luru shocker: Man masturbates before woman walking her dog
B'luru shocker: Man masturbates before woman walking her dog

According to the complaint filed by the victim, around 11:57 am, when she was walking her pet, suddenly when an unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, called out 'Madam' to get her attention. When she turned, he allegedly began to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO