If Congress yuvaraj's marriage ever happens we...: BJP

09:35





Responding to Kharge's comments, Singh took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "Kharge ji, if the Congress Yuvaraj's marriage ever happens, we will definitely come to it."





Singh's response comes after Kharge, during an election rally on Monday, criticised PM Modi for being always on the move for elections, from panchayat to Lok Sabha polls, as if it were his son's wedding.





"Narendra Modi is roaming around in Bihar as if it's his son's wedding. From panchayat elections to parliamentary elections, it's Modi who roams around; every time, only his face is visible. Hey.. how many times will people vote just by seeing Modi's face," Kharge said.





The election campaign in Bihar has intensified as the campaigning ahead of polling for the first phase of the election halts on Tuesday evening. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a multi-pronged attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in poll-bound Bihar, accusing them of undertaking "political tours to protect infiltrators" and taking a "jungle raj" jibe at the opposition Mahagathbandhan.





Addressing a rally in Bihar, PM Modi alleged that the dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like "'katta', cruelty and corruption". "In the dictionary of RJD and Congress. What words, what emotions are there? The dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like 'katta', cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption. This is all they learned in the school of Jungle Raj," he said. -- ANI

