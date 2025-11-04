HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Film shooting resumes in Pahalgam after 6 months

Tue, 04 November 2025
17:12
Film shootings have resumed in the Kashmir Valley six months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons were killed.

The crew of a Telugu film has begun shooting at the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district -- the site of the April 22 terror attack. 

The comedy movie is being directed by Vimal Krishna, known for films such as Jessie and Ladies & Gentleman.

Speaking to the reporters, Krishna said Kashmir is totally safe for visitors and movie shootings.

"I want to thank every Kashmiri. We are the first people to come here for shooting. I can say that it is 100 per cent safe. We feel totally safe. I hope in the coming days, more tourists come here," Krishna said.

The filmmaker said he was looking for a beautiful location for the movie and found it in Kashmir.

"I thought why not Kashmir? Right now it is completely safe. We came for a recce in July and did not find any problem. We have treated very well by the government, the security forces and especially locals who have treated us like their family members," he added.

Krishna said that after completing the Pahalgam schedule, the crew will continue shooting in Srinagar.  -- PTI

