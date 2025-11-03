HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EU negotiators arrive in India for trade talks
LIVE! EU negotiators arrive in India for trade talks

Mehul Choksi challenges extradition order in Belgium SC
Mehul Choksi challenges extradition order in Belgium SC

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi has challenged the extradition order in Belgium's Supreme Court.

Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma

Life on the cricket pitch has not been a simple script for Deepti, who's had to crush a few past demons before gaining redemption in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night.

DMK challenges EC's electoral roll revision in SC
DMK challenges EC's electoral roll revision in SC

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's plan to implement the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

JJ Hospital shootout: Accused's discharge plea rejected
JJ Hospital shootout: Accused's discharge plea rejected

A special MCOCA court in Mumbai has rejected the discharge plea of an accused in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case, citing sufficient evidence of involvement in the crime.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO