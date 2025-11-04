HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Completely false'! China denies Trump's nuke tests claim

Tue, 04 November 2025
08:44
China has denied US President Donald Trump's claim that it is secretly conducting nuclear weapons tests, rejecting the allegation and calling it "completely false." 

Responding to Trump's remarks made during a CBS interview on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that Beijing maintains a self-defensive nuclear strategy and follows its moratorium on nuclear testing. 

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a nuclear-weapon state, China adheres to a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, maintains a self-defensive nuclear strategy and has honoured its commitment to suspend nuclear testing," Mao said, as quoted by Global Times. 

She added that China supports the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and called on the United States to "abide by its own obligations" under the same treaty. 

"We hope the United States will also maintain its moratorium on nuclear testing and contribute to global stability," she stated. In his interview, Trump claimed that several countries including Russia, China, North Korea and Pakistan, were already conducting nuclear tests, suggesting that the United States should resume its own testing programme. 

"Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test," Trump said on CBS's 60 Minutes. "We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," he added. -- ANI

