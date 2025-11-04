HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam girl gang raped while returning from school

Tue, 04 November 2025
19:53
A girl was allegedly gang raped in Assam's Tinsukia district when she was returning home from school, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Bordubi police station area on Monday afternoon, they said.

As per the girl's statement, three men raped and dumped her on the roadside while she was returning home from school, an officer said.

According to her family, the class 7 student did not return home after school, which ended at 2.30 pm, he said.

"Around 5 pm, an e-rickshaw driver informed the family that he had found her lying by the roadside in a semi-conscious condition in the vicinity of a tea garden. They rushed to the spot and found her with visible marks of injuries and clothes torn," the official said.

He said a police team was sent to the spot immediately, and the girl was sent to a hospital.

"We are awaiting the medical report. In the meantime, we have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," he added.

The incident created shock and anger among the people, who are demanding the arrest of the accused.

Doctors at the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital are monitoring her condition.  -- PTI

