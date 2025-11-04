HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 killed as passenger train rams into goods train in Chhattisgarh

Tue, 04 November 2025
Share:
18:07
Representational image. Pic: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
At least 4 persons were killed and many injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said. 

Police officials said that several other passengers sustained injuries in the accident and some of them were still trapped under a coach of the passenger train. 

The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), the railway officials said. 

When the train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, the passenger train rammed into a goods train from behind, they said. 

The railway authorities have mobilised all resources at the spot, and required measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured persons, they said. 

The visuals show a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train. 

A senior police official told PTI that some of the injured persons are still trapped under the coach and efforts are on to retrieve them. 

Some of the injured have been shifted to the hospital, he said without divulging the exact number.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 killed as passenger train rams into goods train
LIVE! 4 killed as passenger train rams into goods train

2024 voter list to be used for Maha civic polls: SEC
2024 voter list to be used for Maha civic polls: SEC

The State Election Commission will adopt the voters' list of the assembly elections for civic polls, the Bombay high court was told on Tuesday, while hearing a plea by an 18-year-old woman who claimed her application to enrol as a voter...

'Haq Is Not A Film On Shah Bano'
'Haq Is Not A Film On Shah Bano'

'My Muslim friends have loved the film; they've told me how difficult it has been for them in the last 10 years, to have been portrayed as either Aurangzeb or Khilji.''Emraan Hashmi's father couldn't stop weeping after he saw it.'

Muslim man's first wife should be heard on 2nd marriage: HC
Muslim man's first wife should be heard on 2nd marriage: HC

The Kerala High Court has ruled that a Muslim man seeking to register a second marriage must obtain the consent of his first wife, emphasizing constitutional rights over customary law.

Man ends life over error in document amid Bengal SIR
Man ends life over error in document amid Bengal SIR

A 30-year-old man in West Bengal's Howrah district died allegedly by suicide on Tuesday, as he was reportedly distressed over errors in his identity document amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a police...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO