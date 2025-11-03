HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Your success will inspire millions: PM to Harmanpreet & Co

Mon, 03 November 2025
10:44
Jemima Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana shared this on Instagram letting the world know that the World Cup win was real!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning their maiden ICC World Cup and said the entire country is overjoyed with their success. 

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) in New Delhi, the PM said, "This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket." 

"Entire India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team. This is India's first Women's World Cup. I congratulate our women's cricket team. We are proud of you. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country," Modi said. 

The Indian women's cricket team kept its date with history by winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. PTI

If the men of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the women of 2025 could give it something rarer -- the courage to live that dream in full daylight, under an open sky that finally belongs to them, points out Prem Panicker.

Shafali Verma turned doubt into destiny as India lifted their first-ever Women's World Cup title.

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

