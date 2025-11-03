HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Xi takes the win after Trump meeting

Mon, 03 November 2025
The Chinese and American leaders met during the 32nd APEC Economic Ministers' Meeting in South Korea on 30 October, the first such face-to-face encounter in more than six years.

While it was positive that the world's two most powerful nations are talking, many remain concerned at the Trump administration's handling of China.

The conflab lasting less than two hours occurred at Gimhae Air Base in Busan. Trump was blessed with a handshake from Chairman Xi Jinping, praise for his role in bringing "world peace", promises from China to buy American products, and a reprieve on rare earth export restrictions.

It came at little cost to China, for it was the USA that blinked first on tariffs. Xi indicated he was open to more commercial agreements, and China gained a truce on the trade war. Importantly, the most critical factor of all, President Donald Trump never once mentioned Taiwan. 

It "never came up" in the meeting, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "That was not discussed, actually."

This is despite Beijing ramping up a propaganda campaign against Taiwan in the week leading up to the APEC summit, a Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson warning that China "will not rule out force" to stop Taiwanese independence, and China's revival of "restoration day".

Officially called Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration, the latter is marked on 25 October, the day Japan officially surrendered in Taiwan in 1945.Beijing's resurrection of this day is a strategic move designed to reinforce its historical claims over Taiwan and to promote reunification.Taipei describes the day as a Chinese attempt to "belittle our country and fabricate the claim that Taiwan belongs to the PRC".

