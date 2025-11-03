HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Waited for this since 2017: Diana Edulji on World Cup win

Mon, 03 November 2025
Former skipper Diana Edulji hailed the Indian women's team's maiden ICC Women's World Cup victory, calling it a proud moment for the country and describing it as "our 1983 moment."

She also congratulated the players, the BCCI, and the ICC for their efforts in promoting women's cricket.

Speaking to ANI after the match, Diana Edulji said, "It is a proud moment. They have done well. I congratulate the team and BCCI and ICC for promoting women's cricket so much. It is a wonderful victory. The girls deserve all the accolades. Its a very proud moment for me too. I've waited for this since 2017... This is the 1983 moment for us... I want to congratulate Richa and Shafali because they have won the U-19 World Cup and now the senior World Cup as well..." 

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Sharing his views on Women in Blue's title win, the Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal expressed, "This is a defining moment for women's cricket across the world. What happened to men's cricket after the 1983 World Cup victory, it is going to be the same moment for women's cricket..." 

Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup, calling it a landmark achievement that will inspire schoolgirls across the country to take up the sport. He also praised the BCCI and Secretary Jay Shah for their efforts in promoting women's cricket.

"This is a very big win. The Indian women's cricket team set an example yesterday. BCCI is working very hard. Jay Shah has done excellent work for women's cricket. This victory will be remembered for a very long time. Now, the girls studying in schools will also want to take up cricket as their career..." Reetinder Singh Sodhi said. -- ANI

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

'From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a bat believing we belong here, it all led to this moment.'

It sure is a dream come true for these band of fearless, aspirational girls!

Shah Bano's daughter seeks stay on Emraan Hashmi's Haq
Shah Bano's daughter seeks stay on Emraan Hashmi's Haq

Siddiqa Begum, daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, has served a legal notice on the makers "for immediate restraint on the publication, screening, promotion, or release of the upcoming film."

