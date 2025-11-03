US will restart testing of nuke weapons, says Trump

16:16

Trump said China, Russia, Pakistan, N Korea were testing nuclear weapons





"Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. You know, we're an open society. We're different. We talk about it.... We're gonna test, because they test and others test," Trump said. "And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," he asserted.





Shortly before meeting Xi in South Korea on Thursday last, Trump said on social media that the US will resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time in three decades. Trump claimed some of the countries conducting tests of their nuclear weapons don't acknowledge them.





"They don't go and tell you about it. You don't necessarily know where they're testing. They test way under -- underground, where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test," he said. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had tested a Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo. In his remarks, Trump strongly justified his decision to restart the process for testing nuclear weapons, saying testing was necessary to ensure the reliability of the weapons.





"They (other countries) test, and we don't test. We have to test. And Russia did make -- a little bit of a threat the other day when they said they were gonna do certain forms of a different level of testing. But Russia tests, China -- and China does test, and we're gonna test also," the president said.

Ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, US President Donald Trump announced that the US will start testing nuclear weapons on an "equal basis" with rival powers. In an interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell on Sunday, the US president named Russia, China, North Korea and Pakistan as the countries testing nuclear weapons.