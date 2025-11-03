Technical snag disrupts Mumbai Metro Line 1 during rush hrs

19:58

A technical glitch in a rake at Andheri station in western suburbs delayed Mumbai Metro services on Ghatkopar-Varsova Line 1 during evening rush hours on Monday, said officials.

The snag, which occurred at around 5 pm, disrupted services on one of the busiest metro corridors of the financial capital and caused hardship to commuters returning home from office.





"Services are delayed due to a technical fault. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your support while efforts are on to regularize services," Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) informed through social media platform X at 5.30 pm.





Ten minutes later, MMOPL informed that services on the 11.4 km corridor had resumed, but did not elaborate on the nature of the technical snag.





However, sources said a rake developed a fault at Andheri station, bringing the metro train to a halt. The snag-hit train was towed away with the help of another train.





The disruption led to serpentine queues and heavy rush at metro stations, according to commuters.





They claimed there were no trains from Versova to Ghatkopar for about 45 minutes and flagged lack of timely announcements by the operator.





A MMOPL spokesperson said details of the disruption will be shared later.





Mumbai Metro Line 1's weekday ridership stands at around 5 lakh with a peak of 5.47 lakh commuters.





The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar (VAG) corridor, which commenced operations on June 8, 2014, is considered one of the major east-west links in the metropolis.





The route integrates with other corridors -- Line 2A at DN Nagar, Line 7 at Western Express Highway, and Line 3 at Marol Naka. -- PTI