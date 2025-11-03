HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Surat bizman to gift diamond jewellery to Harmanpreet & Co

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
15:03
image
Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced a reward of diamond jewellery and solar panels for the Indian women's cricket team, which won the World Cup by defeating South Africa. Dholakia is the founder and chairman emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd. 

He wrote a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) honorary vice president Rajeev Shukla before the final match on Sunday, expressing his desire to present each member of the champion Indian team with "handcrafted natural diamond jewellery" as a "token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience." 

Known for his philanthropic work, Dholakia also expressed his wish to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, "so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine sustainably in their lives too," as per the letter. "To celebrate their extraordinary journey, we at Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) would be honoured to present each member of the champion Indian team with handcrafted natural diamond jewellery a token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience," the letter stated. \
"Along with this, we would also like to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine in their own lives as well," it said. 

Dholakia said the women cricketers representing India have already won the hearts of a billion Indians with their courage, discipline and determination. He said the "heartfelt gesture" reflects their shared belief that "true success must uplift both people and the planet." The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Surat bizman to gift diamond jewellery to Harmanpreet & Co
LIVE! Surat bizman to gift diamond jewellery to Harmanpreet & Co

Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons
Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons

United States President Donald Trump has revealed that Pakistan is among the countries that have been actively testing nuclear weapons, citing it as part of a broader pattern among other states that necessitates the US resuming its own...

Never heard a PM use such words: Tejashwi slams Modi
Never heard a PM use such words: Tejashwi slams Modi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using the term 'katta' (country-made gun) in a recent election rally in Bihar, calling it an inappropriate choice of words for a Prime Minister.

Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma

Life on the cricket pitch has not been a simple script for Deepti, who's had to crush a few past demons before gaining redemption in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night.

Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

If the men of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the women of 2025 could give it something rarer -- the courage to live that dream in full daylight, under an open sky that finally belongs to them, points out Prem Panicker.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO