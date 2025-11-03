Surat bizman to gift diamond jewellery to Harmanpreet & Co

15:03





He wrote a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) honorary vice president Rajeev Shukla before the final match on Sunday, expressing his desire to present each member of the champion Indian team with "handcrafted natural diamond jewellery" as a "token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience."





Known for his philanthropic work, Dholakia also expressed his wish to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, "so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine sustainably in their lives too," as per the letter. "To celebrate their extraordinary journey, we at Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) would be honoured to present each member of the champion Indian team with handcrafted natural diamond jewellery a token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience," the letter stated. \

"Along with this, we would also like to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine in their own lives as well," it said.





Dholakia said the women cricketers representing India have already won the hearts of a billion Indians with their courage, discipline and determination. He said the "heartfelt gesture" reflects their shared belief that "true success must uplift both people and the planet." The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. PTI

Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced a reward of diamond jewellery and solar panels for the Indian women's cricket team, which won the World Cup by defeating South Africa. Dholakia is the founder and chairman emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd.