SRK turning 60 can't be factually confirmed, quips Tharoor

Referring to the 2008 Brad Pitt-starrer, Tharoor said there was hardly any evidence that points out that Shah Rukh looks 60. He said the actor looks more like the protagonist of the David Fincher-directed "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" in Bollywood.





"Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk! I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious. "A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this '60' claim & concluded: 'In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed,'" Tharoor wrote.





The author-politician then proposed his own theory for the actor's youthful appearance and suspected that he might be playing a protagonist who ages in reverse. "I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse." Tharoor said by the time Shah Rukh turns 70, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. "Mercifully, I don't expect to be around when he turns into a child star," he joked. As a final token of appreciation for Khan, Tharoor added, "Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come." PTI

Politician Shashi Tharoor had a quirky birthday message for Shah Rukh Khan. He believes the actor, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, is aging in reverse a la "Benjamin Button" style.