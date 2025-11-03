HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
SIT probing Zubeen's death likely to submit chargesheet on December 8

Mon, 03 November 2025
14:47
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Zubeen Garg death case would likely be submitting the chargesheet before the court by December 8. The Chief Minister further reiterated that the famous singer was "murdered". 

"Today, I am not saying Zubeen Garg's death is an accident, it is a murder. We will have to submit the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg murder case before December 17. I have given the target to submit the chargesheet by December 8. We are ready," he said. CM Sarma also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, to ensure that the Ministry of Home Affairs gives approval to submit a chargesheet since the incident happened in a foreign country. "The approval could be given in the next 3-4 days," he added. 

"If any incident happens in a foreign country, it is needed an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs before submitting the chargesheet. Yesterday, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, so that we can get the approval soon. I think that, in next 3-4 days the SIT will write to the MHA, we will get approval and we will submit the chargesheet on December 7 or 8 or 9," the Assam Chief Minister told media. -- ANI

