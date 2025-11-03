Sensex inches up 40 points in muted trading

16:39





The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up by 39.78 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 83,978.49 as 14 of its constituents advanced and 16 declined. During the day, it hit a high of 84,127 and a low of 83,609.54. The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 41.25 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 25,763.35. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex edged up nearly 40 points while Nifty ended above 25,750 points in a lackadaisical trade on Monday, snapping the two-day declining streak on buying in select auto and banking shares.