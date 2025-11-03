HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex inches up 40 points in muted trading

Mon, 03 November 2025
16:39
Benchmark indices Sensex edged up nearly 40 points while Nifty ended above 25,750 points in a lackadaisical trade on Monday, snapping the two-day declining streak on buying in select auto and banking shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up by 39.78 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 83,978.49 as 14 of its constituents advanced and 16 declined. During the day, it hit a high of 84,127 and a low of 83,609.54. The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 41.25 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 25,763.35. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

12 dead as speeding dumper rams many vehicles in Jaipur
12 dead as speeding dumper rams many vehicles in Jaipur

This is the second major road accident in Rajasthan in as many days. At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area...

LIVE! US will restart testing of nuke weapons, says Trump
LIVE! US will restart testing of nuke weapons, says Trump

SIR to begin in 9 states, 3 UTs tomorrow
SIR to begin in 9 states, 3 UTs tomorrow

Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission's voters' list cleanup exercise, will commence in nine states and three Union territories from Tuesday.

Pak, China testing nuclear weapons: Trump's big reveal
Pak, China testing nuclear weapons: Trump's big reveal

Pakistan and China are among the countries which are testing nuclear weapons, United States President Donald Trump has said to justify his administration's plans to resume testing of the US's own nuclear assets after a gap of over three...

'Saath Mein Jeetenge': Team India's New Victory Tune!
'Saath Mein Jeetenge': Team India's New Victory Tune!

The victorous Indian team sung a new victory anthem to celebrate winning their first World Cup.

