SC to pass order on stray dogs' case on Nov 7

Mon, 03 November 2025
11:21
The Supreme Court says it will pass order in the stray dogs case on November 7. The court says presence of chief secretaries would again become necessary in case there is default in compliance of orders. SC says Animal Welfare Board of India be made a party in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing in the stray dogs case in which it had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it. A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that most of the states have filed their compliance affidavits. 

The bench asked the counsel appearing for Andhra Pradesh to explain why compliance affidavit was not filed on the previous date. The bench noted that chief secretaries of the states and UTs are present in the court. The hearing in the matter is underway.

