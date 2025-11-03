Rupee falls 7 paise to 88.77 against US dollar in early trade

11:55





According to forex traders, negative sentiment in domestic equities also pressured the Indian currency, even though a weak American currency provided some cushion at a lower level. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.73 and slipped further to trade at 88.77 against the greenback, down 7 paise from its previous closing level.

The rupee fell 7 paise to 88.77 against the dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by higher crude oil prices and continuous outflow of foreign capital amid uncertainties over global trade.