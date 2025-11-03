HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls 7 paise to 88.77 against US dollar in early trade

Mon, 03 November 2025
11:55
The rupee fell 7 paise to 88.77 against the dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by higher crude oil prices and continuous outflow of foreign capital amid uncertainties over global trade. 

According to forex traders, negative sentiment in domestic equities also pressured the Indian currency, even though a weak American currency provided some cushion at a lower level. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.73 and slipped further to trade at 88.77 against the greenback, down 7 paise from its previous closing level.

TOP STORIES

₹51 crore reward for India's World Cup queens!
₹51 crore reward for India's World Cup queens!

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup
Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup

'From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a bat believing we belong here, it all led to this moment.'

Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet

It sure is a dream come true for these band of fearless, aspirational girls!

LIVE! Waited for this since 2017: Diana Edulji on World Cup win
LIVE! Waited for this since 2017: Diana Edulji on World Cup win

Shah Bano's daughter seeks stay on Emraan Hashmi's Haq
Shah Bano's daughter seeks stay on Emraan Hashmi's Haq

Siddiqa Begum, daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, has served a legal notice on the makers "for immediate restraint on the publication, screening, promotion, or release of the upcoming film."

