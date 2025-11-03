Rs 51 crore prize for entire Women's World Cup team

08:46





From heartbreaks to history, Indian women's cricket completed its long, unfinished journey to glory as Harmanpreet Kaur's fearless team outlasted South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final to lift their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup crown, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.





Indian women's cricket finally touched its peak as years of toil and near-misses culminated in an evening of redemption and history for the hosts.





India's breakthrough in the 13th edition of the global showpiece made them only the fourth team to win the trophy, joining Australia (7), England (4) and New Zealand (1) in the pantheon of champions.

As Indian Women's Cricket Team lifted their maiden World Cup trophy, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300%. Earlier, the prize money was $3.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crore for the entire team -- players, coaches, selectors, and support staff."