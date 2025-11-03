HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rs 51 crore prize for entire Women's World Cup team

Mon, 03 November 2025
08:46
As Indian Women's Cricket Team lifted their maiden World Cup trophy, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300%. Earlier, the prize money was $3.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crore for the entire team -- players, coaches, selectors, and support staff." 

From heartbreaks to history, Indian women's cricket completed its long, unfinished journey to glory as Harmanpreet Kaur's fearless team outlasted South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final to lift their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup crown, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.

Indian women's cricket finally touched its peak as years of toil and near-misses culminated in an evening of redemption and history for the hosts.

India's breakthrough in the 13th edition of the global showpiece made them only the fourth team to win the trophy, joining Australia (7), England (4) and New Zealand (1) in the pantheon of champions.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hamari Chhori Chhore Se...: India chants after ICC win
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
If the men of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the women of 2025 could give it something rarer -- the courage to live that dream in full daylight, under an open sky that finally belongs to them, points out Prem Panicker.

How England loss spurred Harmanpreet and Co to WC triumph
India's campaign was on the verge of derailment after losing back-to-back games to South Africa, Australia and England. Against England, India were cruising at 234 for 3 before failing to surpass a target of 289.

What binds Kapil, Dhoni, and now Harmanpreet?
Harmanpreet Kaur has now joined the pantheon of legends, becoming only the third Indian captain to lift an ODI World Cup trophy.

'He knows the consequences': Trump threatens Xi
United States President Donald Trump said that China 'knows the consequences' if it attacks Taiwan, asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping understands the situation 'very well'.

