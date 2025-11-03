HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Plea in HC claims Mumbai hostage-taker was killed in 'fake encounter

Mon, 03 November 2025
19:52
A petition was filed in the Bombay high court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the "fake encounter" of Rohit Arya, who had held 17 children and two adults hostage at a recording studio in Mumbai, by police during the rescue operation. 

The petitioner, Shobha Buddhivant, claimed the police killed Arya "under the pretext of self-defence and retaliation at the behest of a political leader".

The petition, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, stated that Arya was dealing with mental stress caused by the state government's failure to settle his pending dues. 

The plea has urged the high court to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The case is being investigated by a magistrate and the crime branch of Mumbai Police.  

Questioning the police's version that Arya had first fired at the police team with his air gun, the petitioner stated that the police could have shot Arya below the waist.

Arya had taken 17 children and two adults hostage at a recording studio in Mumbai on October 30. He was shot during the rescue operation.

Arya suffered a bullet injury during the police operation, following which he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. -- PTI 

