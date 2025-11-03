HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Noida hospital sealed as oxygen pipeline explodes twice

Mon, 03 November 2025
Authorities have sealed a private hospital here and suspended its licence after its medical oxygen pipeline exploded twice within 15 hours, health department officials said on Monday. 

No casualties have been reported in the incident, they said. 

All patients were shifted to other hospitals after the second blast at Mark Hospital in Sector 66, which occurred on Monday evening, officials said. 

 The first explosion took place around noon on Sunday due to a short circuit near the intensive care unit (ICU) on the ground floor of the 49-bed facility located in the Phase 3 area, they added. 

After the second blast, Chief Medical Officer Narendra Kumar, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Chandan Soni, health department advisor Shweta Khurana, and other officials reached the spot. 

Several patients were transferred to nearby Kailash Hospital and Om Hospital, officials said, adding that a patient remains admitted to the ICU, while two others have been referred to Delhi. 

According to officials, information about the remaining patients is being collected. -- PTI

