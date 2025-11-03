Never heard any PM use such words: Tejashwi

11:43





Modi had on Sunday claimed that the Congress had been unwilling to accept Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial, and relented only after the RJD pointed a "katta", an unlicensed gun, at its head.





Talking to reporters in Patna, the RJD leader said, "I have nothing to say on the PM's comment ... I have never heard any PM in the country use such words. This shows his thought process. Whenever the PM goes to Gujarat, he talks about IT factories, semiconductor units and data centres... But when he comes to Bihar, he talks about katta'," Yadav alleged.





The PM used the simile on the campaign trail in Bihar on Sunday, where he addressed back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts, and highlighted the RJD's reputation for alleged strong-arm tactics and its troubled equations with alliance partners. PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his katta' remark at a poll rally in Bihar, asserting that he had never heard any PM use such words.