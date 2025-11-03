HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Muslims should give up benefits if they hate Modi'

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
14:38
image
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashok Kumar Kumar on Monday clarified on his earlier remark made allegedly on Muslim voters, reiterating that if voters are not ready to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) then they should give up the benefits from the ongoing schemes of the government. 

"My statement was that Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar work for everyone, be they Hindus or Muslims or Dalits or Backwards or Extremely Backwards. So, if we work for everyone, during elections, we expect to get votes from all communities. We get votes from all communities but wherever the Muslims are in the majority, 'pure-Muslim booths', we get a zero. So, I said that if they have such hatred for Narendra Modi, turn down all the benefits from development that you are getting. That is all I said," Yadav told ANI while in Keoti assembly constituency.

Reiterating the promise of inclusive development, Yadav in turn accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of seeking votes along communal lines. "PM Modi does no discrimination. So, who is communal here? We are accused of being communal. But who votes on religious lines? Elections are going to be held in Keoti and people of one religion are uniting behind the RJD candidate there. We talk about development and go to people with these matters. Opposition is seeking votes on religious and caste lines. This is not good for democracy," he said. 

Earlier, while campaigning for the BJP candidate and incumbent MLA, Murari Mohan Jha, the BJP MP claimed that whenever elections are held in the area it feels that he is at the Pakistan border, as he told voters to give up the benefits of the various schemes released by the NDA if they do not want to vote for the alliance. 

"When the elections are held in Keoti, it feels like we are on the Pakistani border.... you should say goodbye (to schemes) if you don't vote, (for BJP)," he had said on Sunday. Union Minister Nityanand Rai was also present at the event. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Surat bizman to gift diamond jewellery to Harmanpreet & Co
LIVE! Surat bizman to gift diamond jewellery to Harmanpreet & Co

Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons
Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons

United States President Donald Trump has revealed that Pakistan is among the countries that have been actively testing nuclear weapons, citing it as part of a broader pattern among other states that necessitates the US resuming its own...

Never heard a PM use such words: Tejashwi slams Modi
Never heard a PM use such words: Tejashwi slams Modi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using the term 'katta' (country-made gun) in a recent election rally in Bihar, calling it an inappropriate choice of words for a Prime Minister.

Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma

Life on the cricket pitch has not been a simple script for Deepti, who's had to crush a few past demons before gaining redemption in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night.

Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

If the men of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the women of 2025 could give it something rarer -- the courage to live that dream in full daylight, under an open sky that finally belongs to them, points out Prem Panicker.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO