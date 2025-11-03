Manufacturing activity strengthens in Oct

14:33





The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 57.7 in September to 59.2 in October, indicating a quicker improvement in the sector's health. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. -- PTI

India's manufacturing sector activity strengthened in October, buoyed by Goods and Services Tax relief, productivity gains and tech investment, even as international sales rose at a weaker pace, a monthly survey said on Monday.