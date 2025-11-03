HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manufacturing activity strengthens in Oct

Mon, 03 November 2025
India's manufacturing sector activity strengthened in October, buoyed by Goods and Services Tax relief, productivity gains and tech investment, even as international sales rose at a weaker pace, a monthly survey said on Monday. 

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 57.7 in September to 59.2 in October, indicating a quicker improvement in the sector's health. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. -- PTI

LIVE! Surat bizman to gift diamond jewellery to Harmanpreet & Co

Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons

United States President Donald Trump has revealed that Pakistan is among the countries that have been actively testing nuclear weapons, citing it as part of a broader pattern among other states that necessitates the US resuming its own...

Never heard a PM use such words: Tejashwi slams Modi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using the term 'katta' (country-made gun) in a recent election rally in Bihar, calling it an inappropriate choice of words for a Prime Minister.

Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma

Life on the cricket pitch has not been a simple script for Deepti, who's had to crush a few past demons before gaining redemption in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night.

Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

If the men of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the women of 2025 could give it something rarer -- the courage to live that dream in full daylight, under an open sky that finally belongs to them, points out Prem Panicker.

