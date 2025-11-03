HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaipur: 10 dead after trolley overturns

Mon, 03 November 2025
16:38
Rajasthan minister Khimsar however confirmed 13 deaths
At least ten people died and several others sustained serious injuries after a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur, officials said on Monday. 

The incident took place under the Harmada Police Station limits in Jaipur According to police, the trolley overturned in the Loha Mandi locality, leading to multiple casualties. Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said, "Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured..."

This is the second major road accident in Rajasthan in as many days. At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area...

Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission's voters' list cleanup exercise, will commence in nine states and three Union territories from Tuesday.

Pakistan and China are among the countries which are testing nuclear weapons, United States President Donald Trump has said to justify his administration's plans to resume testing of the US's own nuclear assets after a gap of over three...

The victorous Indian team sung a new victory anthem to celebrate winning their first World Cup.

