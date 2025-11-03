Jaipur: 10 dead after trolley overturns

16:38

Rajasthan minister Khimsar however confirmed 13 deaths





The incident took place under the Harmada Police Station limits in Jaipur According to police, the trolley overturned in the Loha Mandi locality, leading to multiple casualties. Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said, "Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured..."

At least ten people died and several others sustained serious injuries after a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur, officials said on Monday.