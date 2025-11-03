HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israeli foreign minister to hold talks with Jaishankar tomorrow

Mon, 03 November 2025
20:53
Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar/Reuters/ANI Photo
Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will be on a three-day visit to India beginning Monday, during which he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Israeli foreign minister will arrive in the national capital on Monday evening. 

He will hold talks with the external affairs minister on Tuesday in Hyderabad House and depart from New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jaishankar co-chaired the Fifth High Joint Commission (HJC) between India and Bahrain on Monday. 

The HJC was co-chaired by Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.Jaishankar and the Bahrain Minister exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. 

They welcomed the positive development in regards to the situation in Gaza which has helped to ease geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and stressed on the importance of implementing the terms of President Trump's peace plan by all parties.

India and Israel had in September this year signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement.  

The Agreement was signed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and her Israel counterpart Bezalel Smotrich.The Agreement marks historic milestone in the relation of two countries. 

It is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, facilitating the growth of trade and mutual investments by ensuring a minimum standard of treatment, and an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration. -- ANI

