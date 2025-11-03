HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Is there anti-incumbency wave in Bihar?'

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
13:35
image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, citing the "corruption and mismanagement" in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government. 

The Karantaka CM further said that he would go for campaigning in the Bihar elections and noted that the current government has no ideology, as he is forming an alliance with many parties.

"I will definitely go. I am confident that the opposition alliance will win this time in the elections." He said that the voters of Bihar will be asked to vote. The anti-incumbency wave in Bihar and the BJP's corruption and mismanagement will be important factors. The NDA alliance in Bihar has also followed the model of making promises of state guarantee schemes," he told reporters. 

"In Karnataka, 1.24 crore women are being given Rs 2000 per month. Grihalakshmi guarantee. So far, more than Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent on guarantee schemes in the state. The current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is making alliances with many parties, but he has no ideology. Poverty has not been eradicated in Bihar."

"Therefore," he said, "I am hopeful that the poor, backward, Dalits and minorities will vote for the Congress," Siddaramaiah added. Earlier today, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan took a swipe at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his confident prediction of forming the government in Bihar, saying that there is no harm in seeing "Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne." 

Speaking to ANI, Paswan, while responding to Yadav's statement that Mahagathbandhan would take oath on November 18, said, "There is no harm in seeing 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne.' On November 14, NDA is going to form the government once again under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons
Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons

United States President Donald Trump has revealed that Pakistan is among the countries that have been actively testing nuclear weapons, citing it as part of a broader pattern among other states that necessitates the US resuming its own...

LIVE! 'Is there anti-incumbency wave in Bihar?'
LIVE! 'Is there anti-incumbency wave in Bihar?'

Waited for this since 2017: Diana Edulji on World Cup win
Waited for this since 2017: Diana Edulji on World Cup win

'Now, the girls studying in schools will also want to take up cricket as their career...'

Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

If the men of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the women of 2025 could give it something rarer -- the courage to live that dream in full daylight, under an open sky that finally belongs to them, points out Prem Panicker.

Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup
Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup

'From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a bat believing we belong here, it all led to this moment.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO