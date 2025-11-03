'Is there anti-incumbency wave in Bihar?'

13:35





The Karantaka CM further said that he would go for campaigning in the Bihar elections and noted that the current government has no ideology, as he is forming an alliance with many parties.





"I will definitely go. I am confident that the opposition alliance will win this time in the elections." He said that the voters of Bihar will be asked to vote. The anti-incumbency wave in Bihar and the BJP's corruption and mismanagement will be important factors. The NDA alliance in Bihar has also followed the model of making promises of state guarantee schemes," he told reporters.





"In Karnataka, 1.24 crore women are being given Rs 2000 per month. Grihalakshmi guarantee. So far, more than Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent on guarantee schemes in the state. The current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is making alliances with many parties, but he has no ideology. Poverty has not been eradicated in Bihar."





"Therefore," he said, "I am hopeful that the poor, backward, Dalits and minorities will vote for the Congress," Siddaramaiah added. Earlier today, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan took a swipe at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his confident prediction of forming the government in Bihar, saying that there is no harm in seeing "Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne."





Speaking to ANI, Paswan, while responding to Yadav's statement that Mahagathbandhan would take oath on November 18, said, "There is no harm in seeing 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne.' On November 14, NDA is going to form the government once again under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar." -- ANI

