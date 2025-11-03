HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian stock markets now in a healthier state

Mon, 03 November 2025
11:54
The domestic stock markets are now in a healthier state compared to last year as the earnings cycle appears to be bottoming out, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The report highlighted that the earnings for the second quarter of FY26 have largely been in line with expectations, with the intensity of earnings cuts moderating. 

"Although Indian equities have registered a lackluster performance over the past one year, the Indian markets now appear to be in a healthy state versus last year," the report said. It also noted that the earnings cycle is bottoming out, with growth expected to accelerate into double digits going forward. Valuations are also seen as reasonable, with the Nifty trading at 21.4 times earnings, close to its long-period average (LPA) of 20.8 times.

