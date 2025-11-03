HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
INDI alliance ke teen bandar Pappu, Tappu, Appu: Yogi

Mon, 03 November 2025
13:03
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan alliance, saying that they have called in "three monkeys" to campaign for the alliance. 

Taking a hit at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said just like the three monkeys "speak no evil, hear no evil, see no evil", these leaders too are blind, deaf, and mute to the truth of the development which has taken place in Bihar. 

"Just as Gandhiji had three monkeys, today the INDIA alliance brought in three monkeys in the name of Pappu, Tappu and Appu (Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav). Pappu cannot speak the truth or say anything good. Tappu cannot see any truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth," Yogi Adityanath said during a public meeting at Keoti, Bihar. 

Alleging the Mahagathbandhan to be colluding with the mafias in the state, Adityanath added, "These people cannot see the development done by the NDA people. These three people hug and mingle with the family mafias, and disrupt the security of the state." 

Accusing the opposition of dividing the people based on caste, he added, "With guns and pistols, they tainted Bihar's entire system. These are the same people who divide you on the basis of caste, invite infiltrators, tamper with your faith, and then undermine national security." Continuing his attack, the UP CM said that the current opposition alliance are "Hindu traitors", and opponents of Maa Janaki. 

"This Congress and RJD, and their partner in Uttar Pradesh in the form of Samajwadi Party, are blatant Hindu traitors, Ram traitors, and opponents of Maa Janaki. We are against anyone who is against Lord Ram and Maa Janaki," he said. -- ANI

