Follow Rediff on:      
Heavy rush at Puri Jagannath temple for 'Panchuka Brata'

Mon, 03 November 2025
A large number of devotees thronged Puri's Jagannath temple on the second day of 'Panchuka Brata' on Monday. 

Devotees were seen standing in a long queue before the 'Singha Dwar' on Grand Road. 

The devotees are allowed to enter the temple only through the 'Lion's Gate' and exit through the other three gates, a police officer said. 

To regulate the flow of devotees, special barricades have been set up from Market Chhaka, guiding them towards the Singha Dwar, he said. 

This year, 'Panchuka Brata' (last five days of the Hindu month of Kartik) is being celebrated for four days instead of the usual five days. 

Chaotic scenes were seen at the 12th-century shrine on Sunday as some people broke through the barricades to enter the temple. 

Speaking to reporters, law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that about 2 lakh devotees had gathered at the temple, so there was a chaotic situation. 

However, there was no stampede-like situation, he said. 

"About 4,000 to 4,500 people can be accommodated in the temple at a time. If 2 lakh people gather, more time will be required to have a darshan," he said. 

Harichandan appealed to the devotees to have patience while visiting the Jagannath temple. -- PTI

