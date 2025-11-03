HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC allows BJP rally in Bengal town on Nov 5

Mon, 03 November 2025
22:11
The Calcutta high court on Monday allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to hold a rally and public meeting in West Bengal's Bardhaman town on November 5, setting aside the local police's refusal to grant permission. 

The rally, to be led by Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, has been permitted with a cap of 8,000 participants, the petitioner's lawyer, who is a BJP leader, said. 

Justice Kausik Chanda observed that the right to organise a rally or hold a peaceful meeting "stands on a high constitutional pedestal," being guaranteed under Article 19(1) of the Constitution, though subject to reasonable restrictions. 

The court instructed the organisers to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public at large. 

Justice Chanda also directed police to deploy adequate number of personnel to maintain law and order during the rally and meeting. 

Allowing the petition, the court rejected the state government's suggestion to shift the rally to a date after November 8. 

The Burdwan police had refused permission for holding the rally on account of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and other religious programmes.

