Haze blankets Delhi as air quality remains 'very poor'

Mon, 03 November 2025
21:25
A thick layer of haze enveloped the national capital on Monday, with the air quality remaining in the "very poor" category and very likely to deteriorate to "severe" on Tuesday. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index of 309 at 4 pm, indicating persistent pollution levels. 

Burari was in the "severe" category with a reading of 400, followed by Wazirpur, which recorded 390. 

Additionally, 23 monitoring stations recorded "very poor" air quality, with readings above 300, as shown on the CPCB's Sameer app. 

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the wind speed dropped below 8 km/h from the northwest direction during the evening and night hours, reducing the dispersion of pollutants. 

It added that a ventilation index lower than 6,000 m/s and wind speeds less than 10 km/h are unfavourable for pollutant dispersal. 

The air quality is likely to remain in the "severe" category on Tuesday, AQEWS said. -- PTI

