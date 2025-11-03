HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hamari Chhori Chhore Se...: India chants after ICC win

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
09:14
image
"Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Ke!" This iconic line has taken over social media as India's women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title. 

From cricket fans to Bollywood stars, the entire nation is celebrating the remarkable victory with pride. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and send their love to Team India for this historic win. 

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!" 

Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the celebration and shared, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players' performance and posted, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!"

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note along with a video. He wrote, "hamaarii choriyaan, choron se kum hai kyaa ? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India .... @ImHarmanpreet."

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hamari Chhori Chhore Se...: India chants after ICC win
LIVE! Hamari Chhori Chhore Se...: India chants after ICC win

Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

If the men of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the women of 2025 could give it something rarer -- the courage to live that dream in full daylight, under an open sky that finally belongs to them, points out Prem Panicker.

How England loss spurred Harmanpreet and Co to WC triumph
How England loss spurred Harmanpreet and Co to WC triumph

India's campaign was on the verge of derailment after losing back-to-back games to South Africa, Australia and England. Against England, India were cruising at 234 for 3 before failing to surpass a target of 289.

What binds Kapil, Dhoni, and now Harmanpreet?
What binds Kapil, Dhoni, and now Harmanpreet?

Harmanpreet Kaur has now joined the pantheon of legends, becoming only the third Indian captain to lift an ODI World Cup trophy.

'He knows the consequences': Trump threatens Xi
'He knows the consequences': Trump threatens Xi

United States President Donald Trump said that China 'knows the consequences' if it attacks Taiwan, asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping understands the situation 'very well'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO