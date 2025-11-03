Hamari Chhori Chhore Se...: India chants after ICC win

09:14





From cricket fans to Bollywood stars, the entire nation is celebrating the remarkable victory with pride. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and send their love to Team India for this historic win.





Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"





Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the celebration and shared, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."





Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players' performance and posted, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!"





Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note along with a video. He wrote, "hamaarii choriyaan, choron se kum hai kyaa ? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India .... @ImHarmanpreet."





Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2. -- ANI

"Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Ke!" This iconic line has taken over social media as India's women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title.